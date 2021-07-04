Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Grows By 28.6%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,598. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

