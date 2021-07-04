Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 23.9%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 134,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 85,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 675.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 49,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 44,016 shares during the period.

Shares of EOI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

