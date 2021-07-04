Short Interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Drops By 18.4%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,590,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 44,860,000 shares. Approximately 25.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 5,672,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,942,415. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

