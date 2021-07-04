Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Rises By 28.9%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 3,033,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after buying an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter.

GTES traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.89. 362,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,645. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

