Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Grows By 41.0%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 496,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 868,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,250. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.