Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Rises By 39.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.