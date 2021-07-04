Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Grows By 50.5%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.62 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. Research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

