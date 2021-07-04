Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Expands By 47.5%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,310,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,111,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 219,298 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RING opened at $28.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

