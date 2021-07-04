Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Declines By 21.5%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,801,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 4,844,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 731.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.
About JD Health International
