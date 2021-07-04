Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Declines By 21.5%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,801,700 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 4,844,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 731.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Get JD Health International alerts:

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.