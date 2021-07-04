Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expands By 19.5%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. 497,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lazard by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

