Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Declines By 35.2%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 13,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,134. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $800.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

