Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Decreases By 25.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MMND remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. 15,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105. Mastermind has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

