Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Decreases By 25.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MMND remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. 15,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105. Mastermind has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33.
Mastermind Company Profile
