Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Grows By 23.5%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

MEDGF opened at $123.50 on Friday. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $123.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medacta Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

