Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Declines By 20.8%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,397,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 4,292,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 129,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.