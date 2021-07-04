Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Grows By 19.8%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NABZY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 74,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,275. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 118.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

