Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Grows By 22.2%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.29.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NREF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.