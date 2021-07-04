Short Interest in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Drops By 19.9%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYMX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 122,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,516. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

