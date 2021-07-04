Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Grows By 41.7%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PFIN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 59,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,076. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of P&F Industries worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.