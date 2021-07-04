Short Interest in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Grows By 34.1%

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKX. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 516.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.38. 85,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,453. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

