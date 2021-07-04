Short Interest in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Grows By 24.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 876,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reed’s by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Reed’s by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.