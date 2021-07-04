Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Increases By 19.6%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during trading on Friday. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

