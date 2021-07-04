Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Decreases By 25.0%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,093. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Source Capital by 517.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Source Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Source Capital during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Source Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

