Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declines By 33.3%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TMRAY opened at $55.05 on Friday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

