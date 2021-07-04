Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Declines By 24.4%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TOPS opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Top Ships in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.