Short Interest in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Declines By 20.2%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,400 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 2,281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,640.8 days.

UNBLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

UNBLF opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.