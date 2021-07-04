Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Increases By 37.0%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

