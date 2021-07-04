Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,400. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380.

SIA opened at C$16.36 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -92.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.81.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -528.81%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.