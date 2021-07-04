Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.50. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $744.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

