Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Sims alerts:

SMSMY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110. Sims has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.