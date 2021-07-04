Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,729,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMEV stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,295. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

