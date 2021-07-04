Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.51

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.51 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113.51 ($1.48), with a volume of 1100754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.