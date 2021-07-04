Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 566.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIXGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sixt stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $148.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

