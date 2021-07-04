SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.06. 2,264,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,990. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.32 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

