SJA Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,776,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.68. 16,421,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,514. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $105.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.