SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $79.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

