SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE SKM opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.