Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 889,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

