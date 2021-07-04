Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,100 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 889,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.
About Skyworth Group
