Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.55. Sleep Number posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 360%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Sleep Number stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.26. 373,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,825. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

