Sohu.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,895 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 634 call options.

SOHU opened at $19.69 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $774.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 90,403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

