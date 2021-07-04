Sohu.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,895 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 634 call options.
SOHU opened at $19.69 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $774.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
