SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 2.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) traded up 2.7% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $322.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $282.38. 1,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 881,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.88.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.