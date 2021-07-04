SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.