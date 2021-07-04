Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.47). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of SPPI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 25,696 shares of company stock worth $102,405 in the last 90 days. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 677,577 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.