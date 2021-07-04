Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

SNMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

