Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $46,220.00. Insiders have sold 85,322 shares of company stock worth $1,974,253 over the last ninety days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

STXB stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

