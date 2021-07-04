Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of STXB opened at $22.73 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,253. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

