Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

Shares of SPLK opened at $142.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

