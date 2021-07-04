Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Reduced by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,640 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 4.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $36,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,141 shares of company stock worth $294,219,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.08.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

