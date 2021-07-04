StakedZEN Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $25,242.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $53.81 or 0.00152324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,350.25 or 1.00065537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

StakedZEN’s total supply is 32,867 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

