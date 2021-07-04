Starname Hits One Day Trading Volume of $228,281.00 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Starname has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $228,281.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00734154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.65 or 0.07551221 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

