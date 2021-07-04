Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.21. 1,103,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,863. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

